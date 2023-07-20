Police seek hit-and-run driver in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — It was 5:30 in the morning on Saturday, July 8th, when a passerby on Annapolis Road in Odenton near the bridge over the railroad tracks discovered a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“A witness in the area observed a pedestrian who was riding a bicycle already down on the roadway, and when officers arrived, evidence suggested that pedestrian was struck by a moving vehicle, which fled the scene,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police say the victim clung to life in an area hospital for 11 days before losing her battle on Wednesday.

Police found very little physical evidence at the scene, which has stymied the investigation before it could really get started into who struck and ultimately killed the victim, now identified as Adriana Suarez Saavedra, without even stopping to try to help her.

“If there are injuries, you must render aid whenever it’s possible. Call 911. Stay at the scene. Provide information. Absolutely. That is the law, and if you flee the scene, that is a felony,” said Limansky, “There’s a family out there who is distraught at just losing a loved one—-a 26-year-old young lady who out just riding her bicycle in the morning, getting some exercise and just a tragedy.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you can call their tip line at 410-222-4700.