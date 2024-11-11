Police ask for help locating suspect(s) connected to I-295 shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police seek information in connection to a shooting on I-295.

Isaiah Shackleford, 22, was found suffering from a severe gunshot wound in a vehicle on I-295 near Annapolis Road on November 7 just after 8:30 am.

Police learned that Shackleford was driving his gray 2017 Mazda 3 while driving south on South Monroe Street, onto the ramp for I-295 South, an then ultimately onto I-295 South to Annapolis before he was discovered.

Baltimore City Police Department

Due to the severity of the wound, homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.