BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are seeking assistance in locating an elderly man.

Willie Lennard, 71, was last seen around 2:00 a.m. at the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

He was wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Officials say he may be traveling on foot and could be confused and disoriented.

If you have any information on Mr. Lennard, contact the Baltimore VA Medical Center Police at 410-605-7300 or call 911.