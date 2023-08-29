Watch Now
Police seek help identifying suspect connected to theft of 1-year-old poodle

Baltimore City Police Department
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 29, 2023
BALTIMORE — A family was left distraught on Friday after their poodle was stolen from their front yard.

At 2:15pm, officers were called to the 2600 block of South Paca Street for the robbery.

In a video released by police, a suspect is seen walking past the front yard, causing the dogs to bark out of excitement.

The suspect then turns around and attempts to steal both dogs, but one of them managed to escape before the suspect fled.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity or the location of the dog, contact police at 410-396-2499 or call 911.

