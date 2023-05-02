Watch Now
Police seek assistance identifying human remains found in backyard of East Baltimore townhome

Posted at 4:24 PM, May 02, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are seeking assistance in identifying skeletal remains that were discovered at an East Baltimore townhome back in June of 2022.

The remains were found in a trash bag in the back yard of a home located in the 800 block of Showell Court.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

