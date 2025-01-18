Police searching for woman that attempted to rob bank in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Annapolis are searching for a woman that attempted rob a bank Thursday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo Bank on Jennifer Road for an attempted robbery of the business.

Police say a woman walked into the bank, implied she had a gun and demanded money.

No handgun was shown during the incident. The teller denied the demands and the suspect left the bank.

Police were unable to fund the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.