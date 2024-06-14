Police searching for suspects in Linthicum Shell gas station armed robbery

LINTHICUM, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Shell gas station early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on June 14, at around 3:50 a.m., at 724 Nursery Road.

According to police, a 40-50 year-old man wearing a black hoodie entered the station holding a handgun and demanded money from the register. At the same time, a 30-35 year-old woman, wearing a gray hoodie, stood outside the station as a lookout.

Police say the employee complied with their demands, and the two suspects left the station on foot.

The immediate area was searched, but neither suspects were located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Northern District detectives at 410-222-4730 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.