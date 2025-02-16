Police searching for Hit and run driver who struck trooper's patrol cruiser on I-695

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Maryland State Police are in search of a hit and run driver.

A trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-695, helping out another motorist, when their cruiser was struck.

It happened just after 1:30am Sunday on the inner loop, near Windsor Mill Road.

The trooper was out of their car at the time, and was not injured.

Police describe the getaway car as a dark colored Honda Odyssey made between 2013-2017.

It's expected to have significant damage to the passenger side, front bumper, fender, and hood.

The car's also believed to have a small sticker on the left bottom rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-780-2700.