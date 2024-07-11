Police searching for escaped prisoner in Annapolis Exchange area

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are searching for an escaped prisoner in the Annapolis Exchange area, specifically the wooded area.

They are also working with Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police and the Anne Arundel County AirUnit.

The escapee, William Herold, 22 was in route to the Detention Center.

Annapolis Police Department

Lockdown status has been lifted at all schools except Monarch Annapolis, Germantown Elementary, West Annapolis Elementary, Phoenix Academy and Studio 39.

No one is allowed in or out of those five buildings.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Call or text 911 immediately.

