Police search for young sister, brother who took off with estranged mother

BALTIMORE — A father wants his two young children back home with him.

Baltimore Police say 10-year-old Alexis and her younger brother Alex, 8, were taken Sunday evening by their estranged mother in the 4900 block of Edgemere Avenue.

The siblings reportedly hopped in their mother's car willingly, but investigators say it's been years since Alexis and Alex last saw her.

Meanwhile, the dad doesn't know where the mother took the two children and is concerned about their well being.

Despite initially classifying the incident as a parental abduction, WMAR-2 News learned there is no parental custody agreement in place.

At this point, detectives just want to know where Alexis and Alex are to insure their safety.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

