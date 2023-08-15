Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman

Baltimore Police need your help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run on Monday evening.

Around 5:20pm, officers were called to the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for reports of a hit and run crash.

When they arrived they found an 88-year-old woman, inside of her vehicle, with front end damage.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the woman was driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at Callaway Avenue, with a steady green signal, when the driver of a white pick-up truck drove through a steady red signal colliding into her.

Police say the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene northbound onto Callaway Avenue from Liberty Heights.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe the suspect was possibly operating a white Ford F-150 flatbed truck. The truck should have front-end damage due to the crash.

Chris Izquierdo

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or 911.