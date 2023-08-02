Police search for man who shot a dog multiple times in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help in identifying a suspect in reference to an animal cruelty case.

On July 8 a man approached a woman walking her dog in the 1300 block of North Carey Street.

Before any interaction, the dog lunged at the man but was eventually pulled back by the woman, who was the owner of the dog.

She warned the man saying the dog does bite.

According to police, the man pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired one round at the dog.

After turning around to leave he returned and fired more rounds.

Due to severe injuries, the dog was humanely euthanzied.

If you have any information in regards to the incident contact 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.