Police search for I-695 hit & run driver that killed man changing tire on I-695

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are looking for a hit and run driver wanted for killing an Owings Mills man on the side of I-695 Sunday morning.

It happened overnight around 2:23am, along the inner-loop near Wilkens Avenue.

That's where Junior Dunkley, 67, was on the right shoulder attempting to change a flat tire on his Toyota Tacoma.

A passing vehicle, also believed to be a Toyota Tacoma, struck Dunkley and kept going.

Dunkley was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

The getaway car is described as being red in color, possibly made between 2005-2012.

Anyone witnessing the crash is asked to call police at 410-780-2700 or email Senior Trooper Bunger at gregory.bunger@maryland.gov.