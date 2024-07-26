Police search for hit & run driver that left man dead in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Police are searching for a hit and run driver that left a man dead in Laurel.

Devin Michael Jones, 34, was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle overnight July 21.

It happened on an access road between 3601 and 3607 Laurel Fort Meade Road, which leads to Delta Bingo.

Jones died at Howard General Hospital.

Detectives have no leads on the driver or car they were driving, but suspect it may have damage to the undercarriage or front bumper area.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-222-8573 or L410-222-4700.

