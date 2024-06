ODENTON, Md. — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Monday in Odenton.

It happened around 9:45pm in the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive.

That's where police found Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi outside on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Investigators believe Olugbemi was targeted, but didn't elaborate on why.

No suspects have been arrested thus far.

Please call 410-222-4731 if you have video to share with detectives.