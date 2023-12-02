Watch Now
Police respond to a five-car collision in Annapolis

Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 02, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police have temporarily closed Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue following a five-car collision.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries. Police say that traffic is being re-routed at this time.

