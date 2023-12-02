Police respond to a five-car collision in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police have temporarily closed Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue following a five-car collision.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
As of right now, there are no reports of injuries. Police say that traffic is being re-routed at this time.
Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.
December 2, 2023 at 4:54:35 PM EST
Inbound Forest Drive and Tyler Ave are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being rerouted at this time. Please obey all barriers and officer directions. https://t.co/hlhjlb8OiZ