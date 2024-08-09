Police rescue hawk stuck in car grill

HOWARD COUNTY, Md — When Howard County police got a call for a very unusual bird-related incident, they flew to the rescue.

A hawk was struck by a car - and then got stuck in the car's front grill, while still alive.

The police department posted a video of Sgt. Thorsvik and PFC Fortson working to rescue the apparently stunned hawk, whose feathers were visible poking out of the car.

They used bolt cutters to pry open the car grill, and swaddled the hawk in a towel.

"Oh, he's beautiful," the officers are heard saying about the hawk. "Look at that."

The bird was taken to Frisky's Wildlife in Woodstock, where police say it's recovering.

The department commented: