Police rescue child held at knifepoint by his father

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Body camera footage shows new details on the Germantown man that held his 9-year-old son at knifepoint.

On July 26, around 10:14 p.m., the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the 19900 block of Stoney Point Way for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The caller told police 47-year-old Dugan Gokhan was inside the home allegedly threatening to kill his child.

In the body camera video, police get to the door Gokhan retreats further into the home. Gokhan later grabbed a knife and held it to his son.

He claimed he was "protecting him."

Officers gave Gokhan multiple commands to drop the knife, but didn't. As a result, one officer shot Gokhan with a taser and they were able to safely remove the child and arrested him without injury to the child.

He was charged with first and second degree assault, second degree child abuse, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

