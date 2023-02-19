Police recover stolen vehicle involved in Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police are seeking the occupants of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash that injured 3 people.

On Thursday, at 10:15 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was double parked in the 900 block of Bayner Road. As the driver was talking to two people, a man and juvenile, the Cobalt was struck from the rear by a silver 2015 Ford Escape.

The Escape was reported stolen from the unit block of Marice Circle on February 13 in Baltimore County.

Police say as the driver of the Ford Escape fled the scene, the vehicle was disabled.

Both the pedestrians and the driver of the Cobalt were injured.

The two adults victims sustained minor injuries, the juvenile sustained serious injuries.

Anyone with any information in reference to the occupants of the recovered stolen Ford Escape please contact the Baltimore County Crash Team at 410-887-5396.