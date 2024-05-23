Police recover 15,000 stolen construction tools in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police announced Thursday they made a break in what they call 'one of the largest and most expansive theft cases in the region in recent years.'

Authorities announced they have recovered over 15,000 stolen construction tools.

The estimated cost of the tools is between $3-$5 million.

The investigation began in January when a tracking device in a stolen too shed led officers to a storage unit in Elkridge.

Searches were conducted at 12 different locations, 11 of which being in Howard County, from where they recovered the tools.

Detectives believe the tools were taken from retail stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties, and construction sites primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Those tools were kept in storage units in Howard County, leading them to later be sold at different locations and through different means.

“This case sends a clear message: we will not tolerate criminal enterprises operating here in Howard County,” Police Chief Gregory Der said. “I want to thank the detectives from our Special Investigations Division and all the officers who have helped on this enormous and unprecedented case. They have put in thousands of hours and have many more ahead of them. They will see it through to the end.”

Police added they have identified more than 80 victims, and believe there are hundreds if not thousands more.

Anyone who had their tools stolen can submit a form here.

No charges have been filed, but police say they are looking for multiple suspects.

If you have any information, contact Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP.