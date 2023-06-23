Watch Now
Police: Person found dead inside burning car in North Baltimore

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 23, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after a person's body was found inside a burning vehicle in North Baltimore.

Around 12:09 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East Coldspring Lane to investigate a call for a vehicle fire.

After arriving, officers saw a vehicle engulfed in flames. After the Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames, a person was found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

