Police on scene for a shooting that left one person dead in Glen Burnie

Jeff Morgan
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are currently on scene for a shooting in Glen Burnie.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road off of Phoebe Road.

They located a victim who later succumbed to their injuries.

Homicide investigators have assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

