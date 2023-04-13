Police on scene for a shooting that left one person dead in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are currently on scene for a shooting in Glen Burnie.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road off of Phoebe Road.

They located a victim who later succumbed to their injuries.

We’re on the scene of a homicide investigation in Glen Burnie. @AACOPD have limited details out right now. All we know is one person shot and killed and the killer is on the loose. pic.twitter.com/3pRuSH7DRk — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) April 13, 2023

Homicide investigators have assumed the investigation.

The victim in this case has died. Homicide detectives are en route. https://t.co/oPTmhupMbN — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) April 13, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.