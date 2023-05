CARROLL COUNTY — Police are on scene for a barricade situation in Hampstead.

Officers from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are assisting Hampstead Police at the 1400 block of Fairmount Road.

The incident began around 6:30am Sunday morning and has been going on for most of the day.

Police say there is no known threat to the community but people should avoid the area due to heavy police presence .

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes avvailable.