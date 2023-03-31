Watch Now
Police officer punched in the face while trying to stop assault in Pasadena

Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 31, 2023
PASADENA, Md. — A police officer was punched in the face while trying to stop an assault in Pasadena Thursday.

While patrolling the area of Mountain and Jumpers Hole Roads, the officer noticed a man beating someone with a pole in the middle of the street.

When the officer intervened and tried arresting the man, he allegedly hit the officer in the face with a closed fist.

Arriving backup officers were able to get the suspect in custody.

He's been identified as Decarlos Briscoe, 33 of Glen Burnie.

The officer and victim who was struck by the pole suffered minor injuries.

