Police: Missing 4-year-old from Southwest Baltimore found safe

Update: 4-year-old Raymond St. Louis was found safe Monday night.

Original:

Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy Monday night.

At 7 p.m., police were called to 700 block of Brookwood Road for a missing child.

The mother of 4-year-old Raymond St. Louis said a family friend dropped him off at daycare Monday morning. They had agreed St-Louis would be returned home by 3 p.m., but he was not.

The family has been unable to contact the family friend.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or missing persons detectives at 443-984-7385.