Police need help locating 22-year-old woman abducted from South Baltimore home

Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 02, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help locating a 22-year-old woman who was abducted from her home Thursday morning.

Just before noon, 22-year-old Jenifer Perez was taken from her home at knifepoint in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive.

Police believe 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero took Perez.

She was forced into a black Nissan Sentra with the Maryland tag 3FE3303.

Rivera-Romero was in the car, and another man was driving.

Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.

