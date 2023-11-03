Police need help locating 22-year-old woman abducted from South Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help locating a 22-year-old woman who was abducted from her home Thursday morning.

Just before noon, 22-year-old Jenifer Perez was taken from her home at knifepoint in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive.

Police believe 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero took Perez.

Baltimore Police Department 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero

She was forced into a black Nissan Sentra with the Maryland tag 3FE3303.

Baltimore Police Department

Rivera-Romero was in the car, and another man was driving.

Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.

