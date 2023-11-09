More than 18,000 drivers have not stopped for school buses in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — When you see a school bus picking up or dropping off students, you're supposed to stop.

One county says more than 18,000 drivers have not done that, putting students’ lives at risk. Anne Arundel County schools put a video up showing examples of school bus violations they saw in the last school year.

It was the first school year where buses had cameras to catch people.

"Motorists in violation of the school bus laws can be fined $250 with no points on their license if the violation is captured by a school bus. If a police officer observes the violation, the fine is $570.03 points on your license," said a spokesperson for the police department.

State law says vehicles approaching a bus must stop at least 20 feet away from it when its red lights are flashing.

Drivers can't move until the bus does or the red lights are turned off.