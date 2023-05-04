Police: Montgomery County teen robbery suspects caught with ghost gun, fentanyl

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A pair of 16-year-old Montgomery County students wanted for an alleged robbery were caught in possession of a ghost gun and fentanyl.

It all started April 28, when police say the two robbed another teen at a Gaithersburg McDonald's on Georgia Avenue.

The suspects reportedly demanded the victim's shoes, and punched him in the face when he refused.

Both fled the scene in a Honda SUV with the stolen shoes.

Police later spotted the suspects leaving John F. Kennedy High School in the same vehicle.

When officers pulled them over, they recovered the shoes, a non-traceable gun, and what is being described as "a large quantity" of fentanyl pills.

One suspect was later released to her mother, while the second suspect was charged as an adult. Their names have not been released.