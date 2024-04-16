Watch Now
Police: Maryland spa busted for prostitution, tried bribing health inspector

Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 16, 2024
KENSINGTON, Md. — Two women are accused of running a prostitution ring out of multiple Maryland massage parlors.

Investigators were tipped off back in October 2023 about potential sex trafficking at Elegant Spa in Kensington.

This led to a six-month long investigation.

Detectives learned the spa was owned by Chang Liu, 34 of Columbia, who also operated massage parlors in Anne Aundel County and Laurel.

Police staked out, noticing several men going in and out of Elegant Spa on a daily basis.

They later verified the spa was offering sex for money.

On one occasion, a health inspector threatened to shut down the spa when a worker allegedly attempted to bribe them.

Last month police raided the spa and arrested Liu, who'd reportedly been living at the location with two other women.

Yinlian Wu, 50 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was also charged.

Both have since been released on bail, but police believe there could be more victims who were employed by Liu.

Liu is scheduled to go on trial May 2.

Anyone with information should call the Montgomery County Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.

