WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police say the body of an unidentified male was pulled from the Gwynn Oak Park area on Thursday.

Officials say the call for a water rescue came in around 9:15 am, but it took over two hours for the body to be safely removed from the water due to the location in which it was found.

Homicide detectives are currently waiting for autopsy results.

The person remains unidentified.