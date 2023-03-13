Police: Man recently released from prison goes on shooting, carjacking spree in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. — A man recently released from federal prison is back in custody after allegedly going on a shooting and carjacking spree around Washington D.C. and Wheaton.

It all started when 43-year-old Monteray Horn boarded a Metro train in Anacostia with a gun.

While aboard the train, Montgomery County Police say Horn shot at another man, but missed hitting him.

Once the train made a stop in D.C., Horn allegedly carjacked a driver at gunpoint.

He later abandoned the stolen car, and re-boarded another train headed for Wheaton.

Upon arrival Horn went over to Westfield Wheaton Mall, where at gun point he demanded that a woman and her two children give up their Audi.

Horn was unable to get the car started so he tried carjacking a second driver. That attempt was unsuccessful, as the would be victim drove off.

The gunman then went after a third car in the parking lot, a BMW. The driver sped off, but not before Horn shot her window out.

Horn followed that up with a fourth carjacking attempt, this time by trying to force a woman out of her Hyundai Tucson. That too failed.

Still not done, Horn ran towards a woman driving a Honda Civic on Ring Road and shot her in the face.

Unable to get inside that vehicle, Horn resorted to using his gun to break into a home in the 2900 block of Faulkner Place.

That's where police finally arrested Horn, with a .40 caliber handgun in tow.

The wounded woman was rushed into surgery and is currently stable at the hospital.

Detectives are asking any witnesses to call them at 240-773-5070.

Horn just spent 17-years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child. He's now being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.