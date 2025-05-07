Police: Man dies after crashing into building in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police say a man has died after driving into a building in Columbia.

At 12:04 PM, officers responded to the 9300 block of Gerwig Lane and found the car had crashed into Humanim, Inc.

The driver was found dead.

Investigators say they don't yet know what caused the crash, but did hear from witnesses that the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

At this time, police do not believe this was an intentional act.

Firefighters are currently on the scene and the Howard County Department of Inspections, Licenses, and Permits has been requested to evaluate the structural integrity of the building.

Officials confirm the building has been evacuated.