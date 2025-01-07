Police: Man allegedly tried to assault three random people with machete in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly trying to assault three people with a machete in Montgomery County.

Officers responded to the area of Broadbirch Drive and Tech Road and found the suspect, Maikol Darinson Vincente Gomez, had run through the parking lot of the shopping center and hit multiple cars with the machete.

Police chased Gomez, who tripped just a short time after attempting to flee and fell, causing him to drop the machete.

He was arrested on the scene and officers secured the machete.

The victims told police that Gomez tried to assault them with the machete for no reason at all.

They were able to get away from Gomez and get to a secure location.

Gomez was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and faces three counts of first-degree and second-degree assault, two counts of vandalism, resisting arrest, and other charges.

He is currently being held without bail.