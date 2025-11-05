Police make arrest in 2024 road rage murder of Nyah Hairston, suspect to be revealed Thursday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland State Police have made an arrest in the 2024 murder of Nyah Hairston.

The 20-year-old was shot to death in a case of apparent road rage on I-495 in Prince George's County.

On Thursday Police will hold a press conference revealing her alleged killer's identity.

In July 2024 investigators told WMAR-2 News they believed the incident was random.

There previously was a $20,000 reward for information leading to the shooter. It's unclear at this point if any particular tip led to the suspect.

Also on Thursday, police are planning to announce increased awards for leads in two other unsolved cases from 2022, including the murders of Delonte Hicks and Charles Harrison Marks, IV, both of whom were killed on Maryland roadways.

