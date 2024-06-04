52-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash, police looking for vehicle

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County Police needs your help in locating the vehicle and driver suspected in a deadly hit and run crash.

Just before 12:00 pm on March 22, officers responded to Windsor Mill Road near Pine Avenue for the crash.

The victim, 52-year-old George Ness Jr., was taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead on April 7.

Police say a vehicle described as a 2006 to 2010 beige Hyundai Sonata fled the scene traveling westbound along Windsor Mill Road towards Rolling Road.

If you have any information regarding this crash, contact police at 410-887-5396.