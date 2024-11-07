Police looking for two people connected to deadly shooting in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — Maryland State Police are looking for two people in connection to a deadly shooting in Cecil County

On November 2, troopers were called to the Unit Block of Chestnut Drive in Elkton around 6:00 am for reports of a man lying in the roadway.

That man, who is unidentified at this time, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two other victims were found and transported to hospitals by citizens in the area.

One of the victims, identified as 26-year-old Tamir Davis, died at the hospital. The second victim, a woman who has not been identified, is getting treated for her injuries.

Later that morning, another victim, identified as 26-year-old Anthony Blalock, was found shot to death on the side of southbound I-95 at the 107.2-mile marker.

According to police, an argument began inside of a home on Chestnut Drive. Once the argument moved outside, an unknown suspect left the home and fired shots into the crowd of people standing outside.

The crowd then dispersed and fled the scene.

On Thursday, police released photos of two suspects connected to the shooting. One of the suspects has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Luis Morales, the driver of a silver 2010 Honda Odyssey with DE tags. The other suspect, the passenger of the Honda Odyssey, was seen in a convenience store.

Maryland State Police

Anyone with information should contact the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.