Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for suspects that robbed gas station after crashing into building

Exxon Gas Station .jpeg
Bill Fink
Exxon Gas Station .jpeg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:53:00-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab style robbery at an Exxon Gas Station in Essex.

Police responded to the 100 block of Back River Neck Road, around 1:46 a.m., for reports of a robbery.

Once on scene, officers discovered the suspects had driven a vehicle into the building in order to gain access.

Police say the suspects stole cash and property before fleeing the location.

There were no reported injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices