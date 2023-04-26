Police looking for suspects that robbed gas station after crashing into building

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab style robbery at an Exxon Gas Station in Essex.

Police responded to the 100 block of Back River Neck Road, around 1:46 a.m., for reports of a robbery.

Once on scene, officers discovered the suspects had driven a vehicle into the building in order to gain access.

Police say the suspects stole cash and property before fleeing the location.

There were no reported injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.