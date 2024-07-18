Police looking for 4-month-old dog stolen out of car in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore need your help locating a four-month-old dog who was stolen from a vehicle in East Baltimore.

Police say the theft occurred in the 2200 block of E. Preston Street.

Around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, officers spoke with a young woman who stated her pet was stolen from a vehicle.

According to police, the woman told them that she was parked on E. Preston around 3:00 pm.

She added that she left for 5 minutes and when she came back, her pet, a French bulldog named Papi Pablo, was missing.

He is a male dog, tan/brown, with a crooked toe on his back foot and a checkerboard pattern on his head, wearing a black harness with the word "Reddy" on it.

The other items stolen from the vehicle include a backpack, clothes, and $50 in cash.

The dog's family is offering a $2,000 reward for his safe return.

The family says he answers to "Papito", "Pop", "Scuttle", or "Bug."