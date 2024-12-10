Watch Now
Police issued over 7,000 citations after drivers fail to stop for school buses

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are urging drivers to prioritize student safety.

Since citations began to be issued on November 4, the Baltimore County Department has issued 7,437 citations.

This is because school bus cameras continue to capture drivers failing to stop as the buses are picking up or dropping off students.

Maryland law requires drivers traveling in both directions to stop at least 20 feet from a stopped school bus with activated flashing red lights.

Drivers who don't stop are subject to a $250 fine.

