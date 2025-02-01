Police investigating two unrelated fatal collisions in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Two people are dead following two unrelated crashes in Howard County overnight.

The first one happened around 10:45 p.m., when a Hyundai Sonata was traveling on Whiskey Bottom Road.

Police say the driver couldn't handle the curve and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, an unidentified woman, was taken to Shock Trauma where she was later pronounced dead. A child that was also in the car was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

About three hours later, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard when it struck a sedan leaving the Super 8 Motel.

Police say the Altima left the roadway and struck a telephone pole and fence. The sedan did not remain on the scene.

These incidents remain under investigation.