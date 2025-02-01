Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating two unrelated fatal collisions in Howard County

Howard County police car
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Howard County police car
Posted

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Two people are dead following two unrelated crashes in Howard County overnight.

The first one happened around 10:45 p.m., when a Hyundai Sonata was traveling on Whiskey Bottom Road.

Police say the driver couldn't handle the curve and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, an unidentified woman, was taken to Shock Trauma where she was later pronounced dead. A child that was also in the car was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

About three hours later, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard when it struck a sedan leaving the Super 8 Motel.

Police say the Altima left the roadway and struck a telephone pole and fence. The sedan did not remain on the scene.

These incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are