Police investigating suspicious death in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating after a person's body was found in East Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:09 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Aisquith Street.

Once there, officers found an unidentified person, unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where the victim will be identified and the cause of death will be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.