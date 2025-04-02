Police investigating shooting deaths of husband and wife in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A deadly shooting that left a husband and wife dead in Owings Mills.

Baltimore County Police say an investigation has been launched into the death of 59-year-old Karen Franklin and 63-year-old Gary Franklin.

Authorities say the officers were called to the 3500 block of Avery Hill Drive on Tuesday and found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests that one of the victims sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the manner of death has not yet been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*