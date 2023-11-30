Police investigating KFC-Taco Bell burglary where suspect took...napkins?

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are looking for a man that burglarized a KFC/ Taco Bell last month.

The burglary happened on October 30, in the 7700 block of Blair Road in Silver Spring.

Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for assistance identifying him.

In the video, you can see a man forcibly open the drive through window of the restaurant, reached in and stole some merchandise in a brown bag.

Police say the suspect was wearing a red jacket and is around 30-years-old.

Anyone with information is regarding the suspect or this crime is asked to visit here or call 1-866-411-8477.