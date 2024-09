HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man discovered shot to death inside a vehicle in Virginia.

It happened Friday on Brook Road, which is a suburb of Richmond, in Henrico County.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Timothy Dylan Farley, was from Greensboro in Caroline County.

Details of what happened weren't released.

Police in Henrico County are asking anyone with information to call 804-501-5000 or 804-780-1000.