Police investigating homicide where man's body was found in the woods

SEVERN, Md. — A man is dead following a shooting in Severn over the weekend.

Sunday night, police responded to the 8000 block of Marlton Court for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they met with the reporting person, who told them the victim was in the woods.

Police say the victim, 40-year-old Anthony Lee Brown, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

This incident was targeted and not a random act of violence, police add.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 410-222-4731.