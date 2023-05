ELKTON, Md. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cecil County on Sunday.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office were called to the unit block of Farah Drive in Elkton.

Deputies found a man who had been shot in the front yard of the residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, there is no active threat to the community, and the shooting is under investigation.