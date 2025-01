ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Harford County.

Around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Washington and Dorsey Street after receiving a call to check the well-being of a person lying in the road.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Travis Davis with gunshot wounds.

Police say he died on the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 410-272-2121.