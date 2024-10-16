Police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident on Harford Road

BALTIMORE, Md. — Police say it happened on a narrowing stretch of Harford Road just before 10 o’clock on Tuesday evening.

44-year-old Darryl Summerville, Sr. was attempting to cross the road when a vehicle struck and killed him before disappearing into the night.

Charles Hicks works at the nearby Harford Professional Barbers shop.

“It happens,” said Hicks, “It’s going to happen here, between here, like down the street between this light and the next light is a speed camera because of the school, but up here there’s no speed cameras… barely a speed limit… you can barely see a speed limit sign so between this area, between Broadway and 25th Street, it’s crazy.”

This isn’t the first time vehicles have struck pedestrians in the 2300 block.

Just ask Treyvon Green.

It happened to him last year.

“I have been hit right there on Harford Road at that light,” said Green, “It kept going and I fell on the ground, but luckily, I was okay. They didn’t stop at all. These cars are flying up and down Harford Road all day.”

Police describe the hit-and-run vehicle as a white, mid-sized SUV, and they say it may have damage to the driver’s side windshield and headlight.

Why the vehicle left the scene remains a mystery for now, but the law requires drivers to stay on the scene and attempt to render aid to victims no matter what the circumstances.

“I send my condolences for the person who lost their life out here,” said Green, “and you’ve got to watch these drivers out here. That’s all.”

If you have any information about that vehicle, you’re asked to call police at 410-396-2606, and if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

