ABERDEEN, Md. — Police in Aberdeen are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Just after 2pm officers were called to the 500 block of Walker Street.

On scene they found Darius Pittman in cardiac arrest, suffering from a gunshot wound.

So far there's no information on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-272-2121.