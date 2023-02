KINGSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kingsville last week.

It happened the night of February 21 in the 11900 block of Philadelphia Road.

That's where police say a Nissan Altima was speeding and collided with a Honda Civic, driven by 48-year-old Noel Ong.

An investigation indicates the Nissan was initially traveling south before entering the northbound lane, and striking Ong's vehicle.

Ong died on scene.

The exact cause remains under investigation.